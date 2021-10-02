siren police generic.jpg
A 25-year-old woman is accused of robbing a man of his car at a gas station in Blaine earlier this month.

Jade Rose Jackson-Strong, of Coon Rapids, is charged with felony simple robbery and misdemeanor giving false information to the police.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a gas station in the 10800 block of University Avenue in Blaine on Sept. 14 around 1:59 a.m. on report of a vehicle theft. The incident was captured on the gas station’s video cameras.

A victim told police that after he finished pumping gas, a woman allegedly pushed him and got into the driver’s seat, charges say.

He tried to stop the woman, later identified as Jackson-Strong, but she allegedly kept pushing him away before she drove away quickly.

A witness told police Jackson-Strong tried to get in her vehicle before running to the victim’s vehicle instead, according to the complaint.

OnStar located the vehicle at a Blaine residence at 2:57 a.m. Jackson-Strong was allegedly found in the garage at that location when she allegedly originally gave police a fake name and date of birth before correcting herself.

The victim identified Jackson-Strong as the woman who stole his vehicle. Officers also found Jackson-Strong’s backpack inside the victim’s vehicle.

Her bail was set at $3,000 with conditions. She has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Oct. 20.

