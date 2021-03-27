A Coon Rapids woman is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence, both felonies, following an alleged gun-pointing incident in Coon Rapids.
According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police were called to an apartment complex March 2 around 11:45 a.m. in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard Northwest where a woman — later identified as Kelsey Anne Cossentine, 28 — was reportedly pointing a gun at her neighbor.
The victim, who lives across the hall from Cossentine, saw her leaving and waited until she was out of the apartment to go outside, so they wouldn’t walk out the door at the same time, according to the complaint.
The victim said Cossentine confronted him once he left the building because she didn’t like the way he looked at her, according to the complaint. She allegedly began yelling and pointed a gun at him, saying “I’m going to kill you.”
The victim got in his car and called the police.
Cossentine told police her neighbor was following her and that he had threatened her in the past. She said the neighbor made her nervous and tspoke a foreign language, according to the complaint.
She told police she got out of her vehicle to shout at him, but denied pointing a gun or threatening him.
Police found a loaded pistol in her vehicle, according to the complaint.
Cossentine’s first appearance in court was March 4, and her next appearance is scheduled for April 12.
