The city of Coon Rapids swore in four new police officers May 4.
The new members of the Coon Rapids Police Department are Gregg Nordby, Ciara Pedersen, Tyler Sinclair and John Roth.
Police Chief Brad Wise introduced the officers.
“Especially as we watch world events, I am almost emotional about it — the commitment that these young people are making to this city,” Wise said.
The four new officers completed the skills training necessary to be a police officer, Wise said.
“Our training program is designed to be an extremely stressful process to be certain we hired the right people that are ready to perform the vital job for Coon Rapids citizens in the ‘Coon Rapids way,’” he said.
Nordby graduated from Spring Lake Park High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metro State University. He worked at the Brooklyn Center Police Department for seven years before joining Coon Rapids, Wise said.
Sinclair, originally from Indiana, earned a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metro State University. He served as a community service officer in Maple Grove, and has worked at the Big Lake Police Department for the past three years, Wise said.
Roth is from Shoreview and wanted to work in law enforcement since he was young. He earned an associate’s degree in law enforcement from North Hennepin Community College. Before joining the Coon Rapids department, he worked as a community service officer in Brooklyn Center.
Pedersen has lived in Coon Rapids since she was 12. She joined the police explorer program in high school. She earned an associate’s degree in law enforcement from North Hennepin Community College.
She served as a community service officer for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office while going to school.
“A common theme between all four of them was an interest when they were young,” Wise said. “Secondarily they were community service officers for an extended period of time.”
He commended the new officers for serving their community police departments before becoming sworn officers.
“It teaches them the service,” Wise said. “It teaches them if somebody calls 911, they need assistance, and they go there and they provide a service. It’s not about handcuffing, it’s not about arresting, it’s about ‘My community needs me, and I’m there to help them.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.