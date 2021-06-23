The Coon Rapids Police Department is investing in body-worn cameras for its officers after years of discussion.
“As we got into the start of 2021, we decided it was as good time to advance that conversation, but we did not budget for it,” Community Development Director Grant Fernelius said.
The Coon Rapids City Council unanimously approved the budget amendment June 15 for $221,352 from the facility construction fund capital outlay budget and $21,000 from the general fund. The money will go toward purchasing the cameras, renovating office space and hiring a digital evidence technician.
“One of the reasons it works well this year ... is that we have excess fund balance that ultimately came from the CARES Act,” Fernelius said. “Those CARES Act dollars supplanted a lot of police-related budget in 2020, so in some effect this is just using police dollars from last year to pay for this program.”
The council will need to approve the contract between WatchGuard, the selected body-worn camera company, and the Police Department at a later date.
The department expects the cameras to be delivered eight to 10 weeks after the contract is finalized, Capt. Bill Steiner said. City Attorney David Brodie is reviewing a proposed contract, which will ultimately be approved by the council.
Steiner said the department could expect to see the cameras in October.
Broken down, this year the cameras and jacket mounts will cost the city $191,352, plus $30,000 for the office renovations and $21,000 for the evidence technician’s salary for the remainder of the year.
Following this year, WatchGuard charges an annual subscription fee of $49,812, and the city will be under contract for five years. The subscription fee and five-year contract are industry norms, Steiner said.
The subscription fee includes maintenance, unlimited data storage and training.
The department saw three bids for the cameras.
“This one made the most sense to our committee,” Steiner said.
WatchGuard already supplies cameras to the department’s squad cars, so using a different company for the body-worn cameras wasn’t feasible, Steiner said.
“We’re happy with the system that we have,” he said.
The Police Department has had video cameras inside its squad cars since 2009.
The system was replaced a few years ago, with the intent to incorporate body-worn cameras when the department had the means to do so, , Chief Brad Wise said.
The body-worn cameras are necessary for officers, Steiner said.
“I think current events speak for themselves as far as the need and desire to have these,” he said.
One of the next steps for the department is creating a policy for body-worn cameras.
“It’s largely policy that exists,” Steiner said. “We’re planning on modeling ours after the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. ... It’s a pretty well-defined process.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.