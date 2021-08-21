A Coon Rapids man was given six years in prison for disseminating child sexual abuse imagery.
Robert John Manuel, 45, was convicted July 22 of one count of disseminating pornographic work in February 2020. He was charged April 13 with four counts of disseminating pornographic work and four counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors.
He pleaded guilty to one county of disseminating pornographic work as part of a plea deal. The rest of the charges were dismissed.
The plea deal ensured the state will not file charges related to an April 12 cellphone seizure.
Manuel will serve the sentence concurrently with a previous conviction, in which he was sentenced in Hennepin County to three years probation for felony engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child. He was sentenced in Hennepin County shortly after being arrested last year.
He violated his probation terms when he was arrested last year.
According to the criminal complaint, Manuel was arrested at his home in Coon Rapids by Roseville police Feb. 11, 2020, for an unrelated criminal sexual conduct allegation in Roseville. Police seized Manuel’s phone, and he reportedly gave police consent to search it.
According to the complaint, police discovered that on Feb. 10, 2020, Manuel downloaded and distributed a video of an underage girl performing sexual acts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.