A 20-year-old Coon Rapids man has been sentenced for his role in a 2019 robbery on Wintergreen Street Northwest.
Isaiah Elias-Marquese Kroone-Johnson was convicted on two felony counts of aggravated first-degree robbery with two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated robbery dismissed.
Kroone-Johnson was sentenced Feb. 1 to a total of 10 years and six months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for 20 years, 220 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and was placed on 20 years of supervised probation. Kroone-Johnson also was required to pay $2,194.92 in restitution. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On Jan. 22, 2019, Kroone-Johnson kicked in the door of a home on Wintergreen Street Northwest in Coon Rapids and threatened the occupants with a gun while demanding money and access to a safe, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Home Depot shoplifter sentenced
A 57-year-old St. Paul man was convicted of shoplifting from Home Depots in multiple Anoka County cities.
Melvin O’Neal Sims pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft, valued over $5,000, with a second felony count of theft dismissed.
On Jan. 15 Sims was sentenced to 13 months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for three years. He also was sentenced to 104 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and was placed on three years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes his probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
Sims was convicted of stealing merchandise from Home Depots in multiple cities, including Blaine and Coon Rapids, between May and July 2018.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Sentence given in Anoka car theft
A 53-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced recently for stealing a car in Anoka.
John Earl Barna pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle, with one felony count of second-degree controlled substance crime and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving dismissed.
Barna was sentenced Jan. 27 to one year in the Anoka County Jail with 62 days credit for time served and 303 days stayed for one year. He was placed on one year of supervised probation.
Barna was arrested March 23, 2018, after Anoka officers stopped him near the intersection of Benton and State Street in Anoka.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Coon Rapids robber sentenced to 10 years
A 20-year-old Coon Rapids man has been sentenced for his role in a 2019 robbery on Wintergreen Street Northwest.
Isaiah Elias-Marquese Kroone-Johnson was convicted on two felony counts of aggravated first-degree robbery with two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated robbery dismissed.
Kroone-Johnson was sentenced Feb. 1 to a total of 10 years and six months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for 20 years, 220 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and was placed on 20 years of supervised probation. Kroone-Johnson also was required to pay $2,194.92 in restitution. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On Jan. 22, 2019, Kroone-Johnson kicked in the door of a home on Wintergreen Street Northwest in Coon Rapids and threatened the occupants with a gun while demanding money and access to a safe, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.