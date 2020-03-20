A Coon Rapids man is facing robbery charges following a carjacking and police chase in Hilltop March 17.
Maceo Holmes, 18, is charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, simple robbery and motor vehicle theft.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a robbery and vehicle theft call on 45th Avenue in Hilltop around 3 p.m. March 17. The victim told police he was walking to his car with groceries when two males exited a white SUV next to him, which was found to be stolen from Brooklyn Center.
The two males walked up behind the victim and pressed something hard against his head and said, “I’m going to blow your brains out if you don’t give me your keys right now,” according to the complaint.
One male took the victim’s keys and phone and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was able to find the car using GPS. Officers went to the 10000 block of Butternut Street in Coon Rapids, where they found the car. Officers tried to stop the driver by turning on their lights and sirens. But the driver, identified as Holmes, made a U-turn and cut through a parking lot to flee police, according to the complaint.
Police did not pursue Holmes due to public safety concerns but were able to track the car via State Patrol traffic cameras, according to the complaint.
The driver rushed off onto Highway 10 before exiting on Hanson Boulevard where the car crashed, the charges say.
Three people, including Holmes, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but officers were able to locate the three males and arrested them, according to the complaint.
In an interview with police, Holmes admitted to being the driver of the vehicle. Holmes told police that two juvenile males came to his house in Coon Rapids and told him they just stole a car and took the owner’s cellphone, according to the complaint. Holmes, one of the juveniles and another adult male took the car for a drive.
Holmes had his first appearance in court March 19, in which bail was set at $10,000. His next appearance was scheduled for April 21.
