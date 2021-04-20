A Coon Rapids man was charged this month with possessing and distributing child pornography early last year.
Robert Manuel, 44, faces four counts of disseminating pornographic work and four counts of possessing pornographic work involving minors.
According to the criminal complaint, Manuel was arrested at his home in Coon Rapids by Roseville police Feb. 11, 2020, for an unrelated criminal sexual conduct allegation in Roseville. Police seized Manuel’s phone, and he reportedly gave police consent to search it.
Police allegedly discovered that on Feb. 10, 2020, Manuel downloaded and distributed a video of an underage girl performing sexual acts. He later downloaded three more videos with sexual imagery involving minors, according to the complaint.
The phone search showed Manuel saved the videos and shared them numerous times with other users of the messaging app Kik, according to the complaint.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recognized the videos to contain children, according to the complaint.
Additionally, Manuel allegedly had a video of an underage girl performing a sexual act in the notes app on his phone. The app had links to cloud storage with more suspected child sexual abuse imagery, including a link to a website known to host such videos, according to the complaint.
Manuel also had thousands of photos and video files on the phone that were “smaller snapshots of media viewed on the device,” according to the complaint.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified more than 900 of the thumbnails as known examples of child sexual abuse imagery, featuring graphic images of newborns to teenagers, according to the complaint.
Shortly after his arrest last year, Manuel was put on supervised probation for three years for a separate case of felony engaging in electronic communication related to or describing sexual conduct with a child via the internet.
Manuel was arrested this month on the pornography charges, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office jail roster. He remained jailed as of April 20. His bail is set at $20,000 with conditions or $75,000 without conditions.
His next court date is set for April 29.
