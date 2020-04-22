A 24-year-old Coon Rapids man is charged with dealing drugs after police say they arrested him with almost 100 grams of methamphetamine.
Jacob Allen Mcneely faces one felony count of first-degree sale of a controlled substance and three felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Feb. 14 Coon Rapids police were dispatched to an apartment in a building on the 11000 block of Robinson Drive to execute an arrest warrant, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers met Mcneely in the living room of the apartment. He allegedly told officers he was babysitting a 4-year-old child.
Officers entered the apartment to make sure there was no unattended child, and found drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and a substance believed to be methamphetamine in plain view, the charges say.
The Anoka Hennepin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the apartment and allegedly found a case on the coffee table containing two baggies of a white crystal substance. In the case officers also found 61 pills of a multiple kinds of controlled substances including oxycodone and clonazepam, according to the complaint, and two more baggies were found in a backpack nearby.
Subsequent forensic testing confirmed the substances to be a total of 99.6 grams of methamphetamine, the charges say.
Officers also sized $3,020 and a cellphone from Mcneely. The cellphone contained a number of text messages relating to the sale of narcotics, according to the complaint.
A warrant for Mcneely’s arrest was issued April 14.
