A Coon Rapids man is charged with burglarizing a home after discovering the home’s owner died inside it.
Justin Whitehead, 35, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on one count of second-degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police responded Jan. 2 to a report of a man who died in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive Northwest. The call was made by Whitehead.
He told police he entered the victim’s apartment to check on his wellbeing because the apartment door was left open for a while, according to the complaint. Upon entering, Whitehead told police he noticed the victim was dead, so he called 911.
A police officer checked apartment surveillance footage, which showed Whitehead go back into the apartment numerous times, taking two TVs, fishing poles, two tackle boxes, a jump pack and a small container of soda can tabs, the charges say.
Whitehead later allegedly admitted to taking items from the victim’s apartment.
Charges were filed March 15. Whitehead’s first appearance in court is scheduled for May 15.
