A Mounds View woman is dead after a Coon Rapids man allegedly ran her over and left the scene May 25.
Donald Jerome Harris, 62, is charged with two counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide for allegedly hitting and killing 82-year-old Mary Preciado.
According to the criminal complaint, Mounds View police were called to the 8200 block of Long Lake Road on report of a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, an officer saw a woman lying in the street, bleeding and mangled, with no pulse. Medics arrived and confirmed Preciado was dead.
According to the woman who called 911, a male driver behind her was speeding and passed her in the northbound parking lane, where Preciado was doing yard work. The area is a no passing zone, according to the complaint.
The caller told police the driver never slowed down, even after hitting Preciado. She said 911 dispatch asked her to check on Preciado, but she was unable to do so.
Another said she noticed a car traveling north with a broken windshield and speeding. She tried to check on Preciado, but once she realized how badly the woman was injured, she couldn’t venture any further, according to the complaint.
A third witness told police she saw a driver swerving on the road while she was driving west on Mounds View Boulevard. The driver nearly rear-ended her, she said. The witness called 911 after she allegedly saw the driver swerve to go north on Highway 65 and then swerve back to head west on Mounds View Boulevard.
A fourth witness told police she was traveling on Long Lake Road when she saw a driver heading toward her in the wrong lane at high speed. She had to swerve off the road to avoid hitting the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Spring Lake Park Police found the vehicle involved in the accident crashed in a ditch at County Road 10 and Cottagewood Terrace. Police identified the driver as Harris. His car’s hood was dented and bent back toward the windshield, and the windshield was smashed in two places, according to the complaint.
Investigators reported finding hair and blood in the cracks of his windshield, which matched the hair color of Preciado. Law enforcement found a pack of cigarettes inside the car, with a baggie inside that contained suspected cocaine, according to the complaint.
A fifth witness told police he followed Harris’ vehicle after it side-swiped the witness’s car. The witness used his phone to record Harris swerving all over the road, according to the complaint.
This witness allegedly saw Harris cross a bridge, hit a street sign and crash into a ditch. The witness went to check on Harris, who was allegedly holding several small bottles of alcohol in his hand.
Harris had difficulty using his phone and balancing, according to the complaint, but a preliminary breath test registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.
Harris has an omnibus hearing scheduled for June 23. His bail was set at $25,000 with conditions.
