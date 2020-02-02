The city of Coon Rapids swore in its newest police officer Jan. 21.

Officer James Malkowski was hired as a trainee in 2019 and promoted to police officer at the Jan. 21 City Council meeting. His wife, Alli, pinned on his permanent badge, and Mayor Jerry Koch administered the oath of office.

Malkowski attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he earned a degree in business management.

He got experience in police work in his hometown just outside Milwaukee, according to Police Chief Brad Wise.

“Recently, James chose to move the promised land, here in the suburbs of Minneapolis,” Wise told the council.

Malkowski started his training in Coon Rapids in August 2019. Wise said Malkowski went through a rigorous field training program.

“We need to push him, because we want to be certain we’re hiring the right people,” Wise said. “And in James we believe we have a good officer.”

After Mayor Koch swore Malkowski in, Malkowski shook hands with each of the council members.

