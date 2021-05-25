The Coon Rapids Police Department is adding a full-time auto theft investigator, courtesy of a state grant — increasing the department’s number of officers from 69 to 70.
The $203,905 grant from the state Commerce Department is good for two years beginning July 1, Capt. Bill Steiner said. The grant requires a certain number of auto theft-related cases in a jurisdiction, so Coon Rapids partnered with Anoka to meet the requirement.
The investigator, current Coon Rapids Detective Chad Duckson, will work all auto theft-related cases in Coon Rapids and follow up on certain cases in Anoka, Steiner said.
“Seventy percent of his caseload is already auto theft-related as it is,” Steiner said. “So this is just money coming in to put another cop on the road for us for him to largely do what he’s doing. I spoke to the Minnesota Department of Commerce about it, and they’re excited to give [the grant] to us because we have Duckson. In their words, we have probably the top auto theft investigator in the state.”
Duckson has won several awards for investigating auto thefts, Steiner said.
Last year, 135 vehicles were stolen in the two cities combined, up 19% from 2019. The cities had an additional 134 recovered stolen vehicles from elsewhere, up 45% from 2019.
The Commerce Department grant does not include any equipment, and can be extended up to three more years following its expiration in 2023.
The city’s general fund will pay for a new officer to join the department, up to $80,000 for the two-year period, City Manager Matt Stemwedel said. Because Duckson is an experienced, senior level officer, the city will save money hiring a new, junior officer for the department, he said.
Additionally, Coon Rapids was planning to ask the council to hire two new police officers next year anyway, Stemwedel said. So this grant will alleviate that, by only requiring one additional officer at that time, he said.
