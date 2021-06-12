A Coon Rapids daycare provider is accused of slapping an 18-month-old boy while caring for him in March.
Sarah Prom, 41, of Coon Rapids, is charged with felony third-degree assault and felony malicious punishment of a child following an incident March 26.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman left her son at daycare with Prom on May 26. Later that day, Prom FaceTimed the woman to say the boy fell on some Magna-Tiles, causing markings on his face, according to the complaint. Magna-Tiles are plastic toys meant for building.
On March 30 an anonymous caller contacted Anoka County Child Protection to say Prom had hit the boy.
Child Protection took photos of the boy, who had redness and patterned markings on his face, the side of his forehead and his neck below the ear, according to the complaint.
An expert at the Midwest Children’s Resource Center allegedly told law enforcement the bruising matched signs of abuse, not falling on Magna-Tiles.
Law enforcement interviewed a woman living at the home in which the daycare is run, who said Prom admitted to her that she hurt the baby.
“I actually just smacked the [expletive] out of him,” Prom allegedly told the woman.
Prom allegedly told the woman the baby would not stop crying.
Family members told police that Prom has a problem with getting frustrated when kids cry and eat too slowly, the charges say. More than once, Prom has allegedly shoved food into the face of kids who aren’t eating quickly enough.
Prom told police the boy fell on Magna-Tiles and denied hitting him.
Prom’s first appearance in court is scheduled for July 26.
