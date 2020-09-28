A 27-year-old Excelsior man is charged with attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend by burning down a Coon Rapids townhome.
Mark Allen Lacek faces two felony counts of first-degree attempted murder, three felony counts of first-degree arson and one felony count of fleeing a peace officer.
At 11:58 p.m., Sept. 16, Coon Rapids police officers responded to reports of a home fire in the 12000 block of Xeon Street in Coon Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers observed several broken windows in the side-by-side townhome and a large fire. They also saw a man upstairs who appeared to be trapped by a fire burning on the ground floor, according to the complaint.
Officers forced their way into the home to allow the man to escape. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, investigators determined a significant amount of gasoline was poured through the windows and used to start the fire.
The man who escaped told officers he had recently interacted with his roommate’s ex-boyfriend, later identified as Lacek. Lacek allegedly showed up at the townhome and demanded to be let inside but left when denied entry. Later the resident reported hearing windows breaking while he was upstairs and seeing a fire start on the lower level.
A witness reportedly recorded some of the events on a cellphone, including the moment the fire started. Light from the flames illuminated the clothing of the person who started the fire, and witnesses told police they saw a white Honda leaving the scene at high speeds, the charges say.
Officers located the Honda nearby and attempted to stop it, but it accelerated to speeds over 100 mph and evaded police, according to the complaint.
An address associated with Lacek was found in Mounds View, and upon arriving at the location, officers allegedly saw a car matching the description of the Honda and four gas cans lined up next to it.
Lacek was arrested at the residence. Officers reported a strong smell of gasoline emanating from him and allegedly found clothes smelling strongly of gasoline in the laundry that appeared to match the clothes worn by the man in the video.
Officers also spoke with Lacek’s ex-girlfriend, who told them he had become increasingly hostile after they broke up and threatened to kill her by burning down her house, according to the charges.
Lacek is scheduled to appear in court for an omnibus hearing Oct. 22.
