The Minneapolis man charged with stealing a woman’s car and throwing her dog out the window, as well as driving his truck into a gas station and stealing cigarettes earlier that day, was sentenced to two years, five months in jail with credit for 88 days served.
On Friday, Dec. 6, Leeroy Woodbeck, 40, was convicted of third-degree burglary and misdemeanor animal mistreatment. His other five charges were dismissed.
The dismissed charges included first-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of tear gas by a felon, fifth-degree controlled substance possession and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
On Sept. 10 Woodbeck had two separate run-ins with Fridley police.
At 1:09 a.m. Sept. 10 Woodbeck drove his truck into a gas station and stole cigarettes, according to a criminal complaint.
Blaine police were dispatched to the Speedway at 8550 Lexington Ave. NE, according to the complaint.
The 911 caller reported hearing four loud crashes and walked outside where he saw a man, who police later identified as Woodbeck, leaving the store with something, getting into a truck and driving off.
Upon arrival officers spoke with the store owner and viewed security footage showing a bald, shirtless man drive a truck repeatedly into the building before stealing three packs of cigarettes and a rack of butane lighters.
Woodbeck was identified by a large back tattoo that said “Wood” and was the registered owner of the truck, according to the complaint.
Later that day, Woodbeck reportedly stole a woman’s car and threw her dog out of the vehicle outside a Petco in Fridley, according to criminal complaints.
The victim left her car running on Sept. 10 with her dog and cellphone inside the car while she was at Petco, 753 53rd Ave. NE, Fridley.
She used a key fob to exit and lock the vehicle while leaving it running, according to the complaint.
The victim told police she saw her vehicle driving down the road and saw the driver, later identified as Woodbeck, throw her dog out of the vehicle into oncoming traffic.
She used a bystander’s phone to call 911 and tracked her cellphone to locate her vehicle, according to the complaint.
Police tried to stop Woodbeck, but he was driving at high speeds through residential yards, according to police. Officers ended the pursuit.
Police later responded to a report of a vehicle parked in a business garage, with a man trying to break into other vehicles at the business.
Officers located Woodbeck, who was found to be in possession of tear gas and a 5.5-gram bag of methamphetamine, hiding in a parked vehicle, police say.
The supervisor of the business told police Woodbeck parked the vehicle in the garage of the business. He closed the garage door behind him, hitting a steel plate near the tracks, which caused about $1,400 in damages to the door, according to the complaint.
Woodbeck used wooden planks to keep the door shut.
Officers confirmed the vehicle parked in the business belonged to the Petco customer.
Connor Cummiskeycontributed to this report.
