A Columbia Heights woman is facing charges for fleeing a peace officer following a high-speed chase that lasted about 15 miles and involved four local agencies.
Rachel Naomi Beaty, 30, could serve up to three years in prison and be fined up to $5,000.
According to the criminal complaint, a Ramsey police officer was on patrol on Olivine Street Northwest when he noticed a car make a turn without signaling.
The officer followed the car as it made more turns until the driver, later identified as Beaty, failed to come to a complete stop at an intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Sunwood Drive, according to the complaint.
The officer initiated a traffic stop, but instead of pulling over, Beaty continued south on Sunfish Boulevard, according to the complaint.
Beaty continued fleeing the officer, driving about 90 miles per hour, weaving in and out of traffic and at one point reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour, the charges say.
West of Round Lake Boulevard on Highway 10, an Anoka officer tried to stop Beaty’s car with “stop sticks,” which damaged the tires. But Beaty kept driving with sparks seen from the tires, according to the complaint.
Beaty’s car stopped as she was about to get on southbound Highway 35W. As the officer caught up to Beaty’s vehicle, she tried to get out of the snow by accelerating again, according to the complaint.
The officer then used a PIT maneuver to push the vehicle into the ditch, but Beaty allegedly still tried to continue onto 35W. A Mounds View police car stayed in front of Beaty’s car to slow her down, and a Ramsey police officer used another PIT maneuver to stop the car, the charges say.
Beaty told officers she tried to escape the officer because she had a warrant for her arrest, according to the complaint.
Police found a half-full bottle of New Amsterdam raspberry vodka and a cup with liquid that smelled like alcohol in Beaty’s car, according to the complaint.
Beaty’s BAC was found to be .03. The Ramsey officer’s car was damaged.
Beaty’s bail is set at $5,000. She has a hearing set for Jan. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.