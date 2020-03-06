A Columbia Heights man has pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder for shooting a man in downtown Minneapolis last fall.
Varnell Allen, 23, pleaded guilty March 3 to killing 21-year-old Enzo Herrera Garcia of Apple Valley, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He was scheduled to go to trial April 20, but now will be sentenced that day.
His guilty plea isn’t part of a plea deal, according to the County Attorney’s Office. Hennepin County District Court Judge Jeannice Reding said she wasn’t sure what sentence she would issue, but state sentencing guidelines list a punishment of about 21-30 years in prison, according to the attorney’s office.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the corner of Eighth Street and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis Sept. 8. When they arrived, they found a gunshot wound in Herrera Garcia’s torso, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
A city camera and a cellphone caught the incident on video.
Herrera Garcia and his girlfriend were walking down Hennepin Avenue when Allen approached them in a vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Allen hit Herrera Garcia in the head with the gun after exiting the vehicle, and during the fight, Allen shot Herrera Garcia once in the torso with it, according to the complaint.
Allen was later arrested near the address where his car is registered in South Minneapolis.
An autopsy on Herrera Garcia found a gunshot wound to the chest to be the cause of death. His death was ruled a homicide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.