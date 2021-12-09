Gavel
Buy Now
File photo

A 23-year-old man will serve 41 months in prison with credit for 435 days served for aiding an offender in the summer of 2020.

Brandon Allen Kron, of Columbia Heights, pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to the felony charge. A charge of second-degree murder with intent was dismissed as part of the plea.

According to the complaint, Kron gave false information to police regarding another man involved in a murder that occurred around 10:36 p.m. Aug. 24, 2020, in the 4600 block of Central Avenue in Columbia Heights.

Charles Ray Mosby, 23, was shot and died that evening.

Cashmere Smith, who was also involved in the incident, is currently charged with second-degree murder. His case is under advisement.

Another alleged accomplice, Dominic Sampson, is also charged with second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty Nov. 1 and will be sentenced Dec. 27.

Load comments