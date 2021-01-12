A 33-year-old Columbia Heights man is charged with kidnapping a woman from a St. Paul apartment.
Brandon Thomas Fisher faces one felony count of kidnapping and one felony count of fifth-degree assault.
At 10:32 a.m. Jan. 1 Columbia Heights Police responded to reports of a domestic assault in the 4300 block of Main Street Northeast, according to the criminal complaint.
The caller told police that a neighboring woman was pounding on her door asking for help after being attacked by her ex-boyfriend. Upon arrival officers spoke with a visibly upset woman wearing only a torn pair of blue pajama pants. Officers noted bruising and scratches on her back, shoulder and neck, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim eventually told police she had been staying at a friend’s house in St. Paul when Fisher kicked down the door to the apartment and demanded where she was, according to the complaint.
Fisher then allegedly grabbed her by her hair and dragged her to his truck outside. While driving back to Columbia Heights Fisher allegedly punched the victim and ripped her clothes.
The victim reportedly attempted to escape the truck multiple times but was unable to, until they arrived at Fisher’s home in Columbia Heights. Fisher allegedly attempted to bring her inside by yanking on her hair but let go for a moment and she fled to the neighboring house for help. St. Paul Police shared testimony from several witnesses corroborating the victim’s reports.
The following day the victim spoke with a Columbia Heights Officer, telling him that Fisher had called her to ask what she told police. He said he had 27 months hanging over his head if he violated parole and that he “might as well make it worth it,” according to the complaint.
The victim told officers she had repeatedly tried to leave Fisher since they started a relationship but he refused to let her go.
Fisher has three prior convictions of domestic violence-related crimes. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 28 for an omnibus hearing.
