A Columbia Heights man has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and other charges after the SWAT team responded to a mid-December incident.
Alexander Paul Jewison, 30, faces one count each of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and obstructing the legal process.
Jewison was convicted of gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance crime in August 2019 in Douglas County, making him ineligible for firearm possession.
The charges also allege Jewison had spoken of killing black people.
The morning of Dec. 17, Columbia Heights police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Fourth Street after getting a call about gunshots in the area. According to the criminal complaint, two complainants said six gunshots were fired in a few minutes.
A witness pointed out a man in camouflage jacket who had fired his handgun into the air. The man wearing camouflage was later identified as Jewison, and the witness said Jewison went back inside, according to the complaint.
Police observed a man in camouflage in the home indicated by the witness.
An officer contacted Jewison’s mother, who told police her son had been acting unwell and told her he wanted to kill all black people, using a racial slur, according to the complaint.
The officer tried to contact Jewison via phone several times with no answer. He didn’t answer when police used the squad car’s public address system, according to the complaint.
Neighbors told police Jewison had guns inside. Due to public safety concerns, the SWAT team was called, according to the complaint.
After a while, Jewison came outside, complying with a police order to lie on his stomach and put his hands behind his back. Once handcuffed and standing, Jewison yelled, swore and physically struggled, according to the complaint.
Jewison seemed to have a seizure, but he would stop to swear and scream, according to the complaint. Jewison was sedated and taken to the hospital. Officers found seven guns, a speed loader and ammunition in the house, the charges say. One of the boxes of ammunition was labeled with a racial slur, appearing to suggest it was intended to be used against black people.
A witness told police Jewison had been acting paranoid and talked about being a drug dealer and being in the military. The witness said she was concerned about Jewison using methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Jewison has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.