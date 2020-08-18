A 30-year-old Anoka woman is charged with drunken driving after crashing near Anoka High School.
Angela Rose Olson faces one felony count of first-degree DWI.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 Anoka police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue on multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers found a car had collided with a tree near the high school. A witness at the scene told officers the driver had fled into the woods.
An officer located Olson nearby, and she reportedly smelled of alcohol. Two witnesses identified her as the driver, according to the complaint. One witness told officers they had a video of Olson fleeing the scene after crashing her car.
One officer noted that Olson had bloodshot, watery eyes, and Olson admitted to consuming two drinks before performing multiple field-sobriety tests, according to the charges.
Officers observed indicators of impairment while Olson was performing the sobriety tests, and Olson admitted to having at least a .13 blood alcohol content, according to the complaint.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Olson provided a breath test at the police station. It indicated a blood alcohol content of .20, the charges say.
Olson has previous DWI convictions from 2011, 2013 and 2016, according to the complaint.
~Compiled by Connor Cummiskey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.