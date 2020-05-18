A 43-year-old Coon Rapids is charged with dealing cocaine after officers searched his apartment.
Arnett Bernard Godsey faces two felony counts of first-degree controlled substance crime and two felony counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.
Around Sept. 20, 2019, members of the Minneapolis Fifth Precinct Community Response Team conducted four separate controlled buys. Each purchase included a confidential informant under surveillance buying methamphetamine from a man identified as Godsey, according to the criminal complaint.
On Sept. 20 a search warrant was executed at Godsey’s apartment on the 9200 block of University Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids.
No one was present during the search, and officers located bank statements and credit cards that belonged to Godsey, according to the complaint.
Officers also allegedly found several types of bullets in the apartment.
A backpack found in the master bedroom contained a “chunk” of what later tested positive as 125.2 grams of cocaine, the charges say. The amount is considered consistent with intent to distribute.
Godsey has confirmed convictions of violent crimes in Illinois and two previous drug-related convictions, according to the complaint.
A warrant was issued for Godsey’s arrest May 5.
