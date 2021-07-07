siren ut

A 25-year-old man is accused of possessing nearly 27 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics in Blaine.

Colin Patrick Moriarty, of Wyoming, was recently charged with felony first-degree controlled substance sale and felony second-degree controlled substance possession.

According to the criminal complaint, Moriarty allegedly had 26.99 grams of meth on his person on Aug. 13, 2020, at 1:21 a.m. in Blaine.

A Blaine police officer pulled Moriarty over for traffic violations. Moriarty allegedly admitted the substance found in his pockets during a pat-down search were drugs. The officer seized four other baggies from Moriarty’s person, according to the complaint.

Forensic testing shows these baggies contained nearly 27 grams of meth altogether, according to the complaint.

Police searched Moriarty’s cell phone, which allegedly had texts consistent with drug dealing on it.

Moriarty’s first appearance in court is scheduled for Aug. 23.

