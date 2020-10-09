A 41-year-old Brooklyn Center man is charged with shooting a woman in Coon Rapids after allegedly offering to drive her home and soliciting sex.
Mantu Manier Craven faces one felony count of second-degree attempted murder and one felony count of first-degree assault.
On Sept. 12 at approximately 4 a.m. the Minnesota State Patrol responded to reports of a woman running into traffic near the intersection of Highway 610 and East River Road, according to the criminal complaint.
Troopers located the woman, who was naked from the waist down and had multiple gunshot wounds in her abdomen and right leg. The woman was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery, according to the complaint.
The next day, the victim told law enforcement she had been waiting for a bus at the intersection of East Franklin Avenue and Chicago Avenue around 1 a.m., Sept. 12. A man she didn’t know, later identified as Craven, reportedly offered her a ride.
After she agreed, Craven allegedly stopped by an ATM to retrieve money then told the victim he was going to drive to a friend’s house in Coon Rapids.
Craven allegedly parked the vehicle in a park and offered the woman $40 for sex. He reportedly exited the vehicle and approached the passenger seat. The victim locked the door and begged Craven to drive her home. Craven was able to open the door and ordered her out at gunpoint before pulling her out of the car, pushing her to the ground and firing three or four shots at her, striking her twice, the charges say.
Craven then allegedly walked toward the car, but turned to the victim when she started moving. Fearing for her life, the woman pretended to be on the phone calling for help and Craven fled, according to the complaint. After he left, the woman ran through the woods and onto the highway.
Based on the victim’s description, officers investigated Cenaiko Lake near the Coon Rapids Dam. They found a single, empty 9 mm brass casing on the sidewalk, the charges say.
Surveillance footage from the Woodlands National Bank ATM showed Craven and the woman approach it at 2:18 a.m. on Sept. 12, and Craven withdrew $40 using a debit card that belonged to one of his relatives, according to the complaint.
Investigators say they turned up records that indicate Craven ordered an Uber that picked him up from the intersection of Emerson Avenue North and 26th Avenue North and dropped him off in the 5900 block of Colfax Avenue in Brooklyn Center.
Craven called police to report that his Dodge Dart had been stolen sometime after 9 p.m. on Sept. 11, according to the complaint. His car was impounded at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Craven’s vehicle was parked in an Aldi parking lot near the ATM.
Cellphone location data corroborated the woman’s story, showing Craven was at the Woodlands National Bank ATM, then the Coon Rapids Dam and then where the Uber picked him up, according to the complaint.
Craven was arrested at 6:30 a.m., Oct. 1, at a residence in the 5900 block of Colfax Avenue.
