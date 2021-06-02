A 52-year-old Minneapolis woman is accused of setting a Fridley police car on fire while detained in the back seat, resulting in more than $1,220 in damage.
Jalonda McClennon was charged May 27 with felony second-degree arson, felony first-degree criminal damage to property and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the LivInn hotel in Fridley for a domestic assault report at approximately 5:43 p.m. April 14. Upon arrival, officers separated the two involved.
Hotel management told McClennon to vacate the room, so she began yelling at the employees as she walked toward the front desk, according to the complaint.
An officer reportedly tried to stop McClennon and lead her toward the exit, but she yelled “Don’t touch me, [expletive]” at the officer. She continued to yell and refused to the leave the hotel, so the officer arrested her, the charges say.
Another officer took McClennon to the Anoka County Jail. She allegedly swore and spat in the car.
Once at the jail, the officer smelled something burning, and McClennon was yelling for help. The officer allegedly saw flames on the floor in front of McClennon.
He pulled her out of the car and put out the fire. He allegedly discovered that McClennon had started a glove on fire; there was reportedly plastic and molding melted around the glove.
McClennon was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire caused $1,220.70 in damage to the vehicle, according to the complaint.
McClennon’s first appearance in court is scheduled for Aug 20.
