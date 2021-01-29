Three people are charged in relation to a 2020 kidnapping after evidence was recovered from a cellphone recently.
St. Paul resident Michael James Hardy, 49, and Forest Lake resident Lee Ernest Dahlberg, 41, each face two felony counts of kidnapping and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Amanda Lee Jensrud, a 38-year-old Fridley resident, is charged with fifth-degree controlled substance crime and escaping from custody.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2020, the Forest Lake Police Department was alerted to an emergency message handed to a Walgreen’s employee by a woman indicating she had been kidnapped. One side read, “Plz call 911. Hostage,” and on the other was an address in the 4600 block of Lexington Avenue in Ham Lake, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival at the Ham Lake residence, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies met a woman who confirmed she had been kidnapped, according to the complaint.
She told officers she had traveled with her ex-boyfriend to Fisher Auto Parts in the 27000 block of Marget Lake Road Northwest in Isanti, where he left her in the vehicle. There a man she knew as “Mac,” later identified by witnesses as Hardy, allegedly approached the vehicle while she was alone and put a gun to her head.
Hardy reportedly forced her into a GMC SUV and zip-tied the victim’s hand to the door handle. He allegedly drove them to a Forest Lake residence owned by Dahlberg, where he spoke with Jensrud and Dahlberg before returning to the vehicle.
Hardy reportedly told the victim he was going to drive her to Cold Springs, where he owned an island, so he could “zip-tie her up” and assault her for not paying him back $5,000 that she owed him.
Surveillance footage recovered from Dahlberg’s cameras corroborated the victim’s statements, the charges say. Footage also showed Hardy park several hundred yards from the driveway before he and Dahlberg went into the garage and returned with zip ties, according to the complaint. Hardy then reportedly walked the victim down to an ice house referred to in messages as “The Ice Castle.”
Then, on his way to the Ham Lake residence, Hardy stopped at a Burger King and a Walgreen’s, where the victim was able to pass a note to an employee, according to the complaint.
At the Ham Lake house deputies spoke with an unnamed, temporary resident who told officers she had heard Hardy make comments about the victim owing a lot of people money and threatening to tie her up and beat her.
The witness also showed deputies text messages from the victim’s ex-boyfriend stating the defendants were at “Randy’s” discussing tying up the victim, the charges say.
Jensrud was later found hiding in the heavily wooded backyard of the property and was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in Isanti Court, according to the complaint. When she was arrested she allegedly had a plastic baggie containing what field-tested positive as 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.
Just before 11 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020, Fridley police arrested Dahlberg and seized 205.3 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, $4,604 in cash and a cellphone from his vehicle, according to the complaint.
On Oct. 9, 2020, Dahlberg made a phone call to a woman believed to know Hardy, telling her they “have a mutual friend” and that friend, believed to be Hardy, should “not be running his mouth” about Dahlberg, according to the complaint.
On Jan. 13, a forensic search of Dahlberg’s cellphone revealed several texts between Hardy and Dahlberg dated from Sept. 4, 2020, that included “in the woods waiting,” “I will call you once im (sic) in position and have target” and “I need a zip to pay off 5 people who helped make all of this possible.”
The texts also included images of the victim’s storage unit, whereabouts of her family and Google map directions to Dahlberg’s island property in Cold Springs, the charges say.
Jensrud admitted in January to being in the room while Hardy and Dahlberg planned to kidnap and kill the victim, according to the complaint.
Hardy is scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial Feb. 1. Jensrud is scheduled for an omnibus hearing Feb. 11. Dahlberg was scheduled to make a rule 8 initial appearance Jan. 29.
