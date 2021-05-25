A Brooklyn Park woman faces felony drug charges after officers found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine in her car in Anoka.
The suspect, 22-year-old Chelsey Hartman, was charged May 20 with second-degree possession of over 25 grams of meth, according to the criminal complaint.
On Jan. 20 officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue in Anoka. The caller told police they believed the occupants were snorting drugs, according to the complaint.
When police arrived in the area, the suspects were gone, but they allegedly returned later in the day in a different car. Police were called once more.
Law enforcement arrived at the scene again and identified the driver as Hartman.
An officer reportedly found several hypodermic needles and a plastic baggie with a white substance that tested positive for 32.69 grams of meth.
Hartman allegedly admitted the bag and its contents were hers.
Her first appearance in court is scheduled for Aug. 6.
