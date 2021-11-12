A 75-year-old Cambridge woman is accused of carrying nearly 57 grams of methamphetamine, in addition to other drugs, in her car. Police allegedly found the drugs during a traffic stop in Andover last December.
Carol Ruth Ireland was charged recently with felony first-degree drug possession and two counts of felony fifth-degree drug possession.
According to the complaint, an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over Ireland for speeding in the 16500 block of Hanson Boulevard in Andover Dec. 19, 2020, around 10 p.m.
The deputy saw a glass pipe in the vehicle, which Ireland denied was hers before admitting it was her pipe and that she smoked meth, charges say.
When the deputy asked Ireland what else she had in the vehicle, Ireland said, “I can’t go down for this,” before saying she had “some pills, some [expletive],” according to the complaint.
Law enforcement searched Ireland’s vehicle, allegedly finding two more pipes, numerous baggies with a crystal-like substance, pills, capsules and a digital scale. Forensic testing confirmed the substance tested positive for 56.781 grams of meth, 13 pills containing acetaminophen and oxycodone, as well as nine capsules containing amphetamine.
Ireland’s first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 17.
