A 31-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with causing $1,000 in damage to a vehicle in Ramsey July 3.
Andrew James Aspinwall faces one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property.
At around 9:25 p.m. July 3 a Ramsey police officer was dispatched to the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive Northwest on reports of a fight in progress, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival the officer saw a silver BMW with a dented driver’s side rear door. The victim told the officer he had almost collided with a truck and he and the two occupants of the truck began arguing.
The victim said he had returned to his car and was about to leave when the passenger of the truck, identified as Aspinwall, allegedly kicked his car, denting the door.
Aspinwall admitted to kicking the vehicle, the charges say. Repairing the vehicle is estimated to cost more than $1,000.
Aspinwall is scheduled to appear in court for a Rule 8 initial appearance July 20.
