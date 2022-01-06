A Phoenix man was allegedly caught with more than 9 kilograms of methamphetamine in Fridley last month.
Francisco Javier Sanchez, 26, is charged with felony first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime with two or more aggravating factors.
According to the criminal complaint, Fridley police pulled Sanchez over at I-694 and Central Avenue in Fridley Dec. 15 at 12:05 p.m. due to an alleged drug offense from the week prior.
A trained K-9 identified narcotics in Sanchez’s vehicle.
Law enforcement reportedly found 18 packages of a crystal substance in a backpack, which tested positive for 9,200 grams of meth. Police also found hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills and notes with ledgers and customer names, according to the complaint.
Sanchez also had $22,000 in cash as well as a money counter in the vehicle, charges say.
Law enforcement suspects Sanchez to be in a high level position within the drug distribution hierarchy.
The aggravated charge is because of the quantity of meth Sanchez allegedly possessed.
Sanchez’s bail was set at $500,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 17.
