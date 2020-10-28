By Connor Cummiskey
Staff Writer
A 32-year-old St. Francis man is charged with drunken driving after his truck caught fire in a swamp earlier this month.
Daniel James Cook faces one felony count of first-degree DWI.
On Oct. 18 at 4:39 p.m. St. Francis police responded to a report that a truck had struck a power pole in the 2100 block of 243rd Avenue NW before driving into a dumpster and pushing it into the swamp — where the truck caught fire, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers identified the driver as Cook. After he was pulled away from the vehicle Cook allegedly appeared unsteady and agitated. He reportedly appeared intoxicated and claimed his 8-year-old daughter had driven the truck into the swamp.
Officers found the daughter uninjured inside the house on the property. She told officers Cook had been driving circles in the yard before hitting the pole, according to the charges. She told law enforcement he then backed up into a dumpster multiple times and both the truck and the dumpster went into the water.
A witness corroborated the girl’s story, saying Cook was doing doughnuts in the yard before striking the pole and repeatedly ramming the dumpster, according to the complaint.
Cook allegedly told paramedics he had “drank a few.” He was arrested wearing the same clothes a witness had described the truck driver wearing, according to the complaint.
After being read the Minnesota State Breath Test Advisory Cook refused to provide a breath sample, the charges say.
While being transported to the Anoka County Jail, Cook reportedly spit, kicked and hit his head on the backseat of the squad car. He then allegedly told the officer they had missed a knife while searching him, stating that the officer was lucky Cook respected him or he would have killed him with the knife.
Cook has a previous DWI conviction from 2015 and his driver’s license has been canceled, according to the complaint. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 29 for an omnibus hearing.
