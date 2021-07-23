A Spring Lake Park man is charged with driving his impounded vehicle through a fence in Blaine because he couldn’t afford the towing fee to get his car back in April.
Amos Menasa Cham, 19, was recently charged with felony first-degree criminal property damage and misdemeanor theft of services.
According to the criminal complaint, Blaine police were called to Citywide Towing on 85th Avenue Northeast on April 29 on a report of a man driving an impounded vehicle through a fence.
Cham’s vehicle was towed April 26 because he reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license or car insurance.
On arrival, an employee told law enforcement Cham came to the towing company that day and said he didn’t have enough to pay the $296.29 towing fee to retrieve his vehicle, according to the complaint.
Cham allegedly asked the employee if he could go to his car to get some personal items, and the employee gave Cham the keys.
Soon after, the employee heard a crash, charges say.
The employee allegedly saw Cham had driven his car through the fence, hit two other vehicles, crashed through a retaining wall and left without paying the towing fee.
The damage to the fence and two cars amounts to as much as $5,000, according to the complaint.
Cham’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.
