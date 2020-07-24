Three men are charged in a July 13 home invasion in Fridley.
David Joseph Hovis, 19, of Cottage Grove; Karl David Janczak, 19, of Minneapolis; and Gabrielle Christopher Lilja, 27, of St. Paul, each face one felony count of first-degree aggravated robbery and one felony count of first-degree burglary.
Just after 4 a.m. July 13, Fridley police responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on Rice Creek Boulevard NE, according to the criminal complaint.
The initial report indicated two armed men had entered the home wearing masks. One shot was reportedly fired before the men fled on foot.
The victim told police he answered his door when he heard knocking. He opened the door to a man in a blue shirt holding a shotgun, and the victim attempted to shut the door, but a second man allegedly pushed it open. The victim fled up the entrance stairs.
The two men, later identified as Hovis and Lilja, entered the house, and one fired a shotgun at the victim, the charges allege. The victim yelled for his roommate to call the police, after reportedly dropping his phone when he ran.
The victim’s roommate told officers he awoke to the sound of gunfire and through his window saw two men running from the house.
Officers observed a hole in the wall of the stairway, the scent of gunpowder, an unspent 9 mm cartridge and a spent shotgun shell in the residence, according to the complaint. A single boot was found outside the front door. A camera mounted on the garage was found dismantled on the ground.
A K-9 unit was called in to track the suspects. Officers found Lilja hiding in a nearby marsh wearing a single boot matching the one left at the residence, the charges say, and a 9 mm handgun and mask were found en route to Lilja.
Janczak was found in a green Subaru at the Voight Bus station while officers were establishing a perimeter, according to the complaint. As officers approached, Janczak reportedly stuck both his hands outside his window.
He told officers he had dropped Lilja and Hovis off and was supposed to wait for them, according to the complaint. When Janczak was asked to step out of the car he allegedly pulled two shotgun shells from his pocket and placed them on the vehicle.
Police say they found Hovis walking on a path near Community Park wearing a blue shirt. He allegedly said he had been with Lilja before they split up.
In a post-Miranda Statement Janczak said he had received a Snapchat from Hovis saying he needed a ride to and from the Rice Creek Boulevard address, according to the complaint.
When Janczak picked up Hovis and Lilja, Hovis reportedly showed off a Baretta handgun and two shotguns were loaded into the car. Janczak allegedly dropped the two off and waited for them at the bus station with one of the shotguns in his car.
Hovis allegedly admitted entering the residence and firing the shotgun.
Lilja denied entering the house or carrying a gun, according to the complaint.
All three defendants are scheduled to appear in court July 29.
