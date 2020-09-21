A 32-year-old St. Francis man is charged with possessing dozens of stolen vehicles and trailers.
Christopher David Johnstone faces one felony count of receiving stolen property valued over $35,000.
At 10:45 a.m., Sept. 24, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at 233rd Lane NW in St. Francis, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers allegedly found multiple trailers that were spray painted black and were missing license plates and VIN numbers. Officers also reportedly found a painted Caterpillar skid steer, an ATV, a trailer with a Simplicity lawn mower, DJ equipment, a welder, pick-up truck, 32 additional vehicles, an orange UTV and more property that matched descriptions of items previously reported stolen.
Officers also allegedly found a drawer full of titles and VIN numbers.
Johnstone allegedly led the officers through his property, telling them which items he knew were stolen. He also allegedly admitted to selling titles and VINs from vehicles that had been parted out.
The stolen property allegedly was valued at over $100,000, not including the admitted stolen property that was not claimed by owners.
~Compiled by Connor Cummiskey
