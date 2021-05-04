A 19-year-old Roseville man is accused of sex trafficking and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Fridley girl throughout March and April.
Owen Brandon Vanegas Rettke is charged with felony sex trafficking of a minor and felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, a 13-year-old girl’s parents told police April 2 that Rettke had picked up their daughter the past three nights and sexually assaulted her in hotel rooms and vehicles.
The girl told an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office detective she met Rettke earlier this year. Rettke initially thought she was 18, but she told him she was 13 and in eighth grade, the charges say. He allegedly told her it didn’t matter what her age was, as long as she didn’t care either and kept the relationship secret, according to the complaint.
Numerous times in March she performed sexual acts on Rettke, according to the complaint.
In late March Rettke allegedly picked up the girl and took her to a Blaine hotel with “a guy from Toronto,” according to the complaint. Surveillance video reportedly showed Rettke, the girl and another man entering a hotel room.
At the hotel Rettke allegedly told the girl to perform sexual acts on the other male. She told police she was uncomfortable but did so anyway, according to the complaint. Both the male from Toronto and Rettke allegedly had sex with her.
A warrant was issued for Rettke April 22. He turned himself in April 28 and was released the same day.
His next court date is scheduled for June 17.
