A man allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbor and her dogs and threated to shoot the dogs in Ramsey at the end of April.
According to the criminal complaint, 59-year old Paul Shirokov, of Ramsey, is charged with felony second-degree assault and felony threats of violence in response to an April 25 incident.
Ramsey police responded to a call about a gun around 3:47 p.m. April 25 in the 6900 block of 137th Avenue Northeast.
A woman told police she let her dogs out to relieve themselves in her backyard. Her dogs started to run toward Shirokov as he approached the woman’s property line, but she called them back to her, according to the complaint.
When she asked Shirokov if he was OK, he allegedly pulled a black and gray handgun and pointed it at her and the dogs. He reportedly told the woman he would shoot the dogs next time she let them outside, according to the complaint.
The woman told police she was frightened when he pointed the gun at her, worried that he would shoot.
Shirokov allegedly admitted to police he said something about shooting the dogs if they came into his yard, but he denied pointing the gun at anybody, according to the complaint.
Shirokov was arrested April 25 and released April 27. His next court date is scheduled for June 7.
