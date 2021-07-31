Police reportedly seized more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from an East Bethel home this month.
Andrew Joseph Horejsi, 39, of East Bethel is charged with felony first-degree meth possession and felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. Horejsi has been convicted of two felony controlled substance crimes in Anoka County, making him ineligible to own a gun.
On July 14 in the 23100 block of Palisade Street Northeast in East Bethel the Anoka-Hennepin drug task force executed a search warrant on a home, where Horejsi lives, after two people reportedly confirmed they had purchased meth from Horejsi.
Dakota Jewel Vian, 23, and Kyle Henry Borchert, 39, were arrested July 6 for possession of 229 grams of meth, which they allegedly admitted to purchasing from Horejsi.
A co-owner of the home in question confirmed to law enforcement that Horejsi lives in the basement, according to the complaint.
Police seized a cooler that had two plastic baggies with a substance that reportedly tested positive for 492 grams of meth between the two bags. Police also found two more baggies, which tested positive for 26 grams of meth, the charges say.
Police found a 9-mm bullet in Horejsi’s bedroom, according to the complaint.
Horejsi’s bail was set at $1 million. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 4.
