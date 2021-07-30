Law enforcement reportedly seized over 54 grams of marijuana and more than 200 multi-colored pills with methamphetamine inside during a traffic stop last fall, according to recently filed charges.
Ishamel Portwood Middlebrook, 32, of Brooklyn Park, faces charges of felony first-degree meth possession, felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Northdale Boulevard in Coon Rapids around 8:03 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, on report of an impaired driver. The caller reported a driver in a red vehicle with Texas license plates swerving between lanes and speeding.
Police pulled over the vehicle, which Middlebrook was allegedly driving, at Northdale Boulevard and Hanson Boulevard. The officer could immediately smell marijuana in the vehicle, charges say. A female passenger told the office she had marijuana in her purse and gave the baggie to the officer.
Police allegedly found a backpack in the vehicle that had a bag of marijuana and a jar with 204 multi-colored pills. The bag had 54.6 grams of marijuana in it, and the pills tested positive for .216 to .356 grams of meth in each pill, totaling more than 51 grams, according to the complaint.
Middlebrook reportedly told officers the pills were probiotics and that the marijuana was “CBD weed.”
Middlebrook was arrested.
Via traffic stop video, officers saw Middlebrook drop something and smear it with his foot when he was outside the vehicle. The substance tested positive for .253 grams of cocaine, charges say.
His first court appearance is schedule for Sept. 17.
