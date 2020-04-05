Two people are charged with breaking into a Blaine vacation home in March.
Charles Leonard Allen, a 41-year-old man with no public address, and Sophia Manasa Kovar, a 34-year-old Plymouth woman, each face one felony count of second-degree burglary.
On March 18 around 8:35 a.m. Blaine police responded to a burglary report at a residence on 97th Avenue NE, according to the criminal complaint.
The homeowner reported she had a ring doorbell camera and was observing the burglary since 3 a.m. She told police she was on her way to the location, which is a vacation rental that nobody had permission to enter.
Upon arrival officers observed a boulder had been thrown through a rear window and women’s shoes and men’s boots were observed nearby, according to the complaint.
Officers entered the residence after providing multiple warnings. A K-9 indicated people in a bedroom at the end of the hall.
A naked man, later identified as Allen, stepped into view of the officers and was taken into custody, according to the criminal complaint.
While arresting Allen officers observed a partially dressed woman, later identified as Kovar, inside the room, the charges say.
Kovar reportedly gave the officers the middle finger, lit a cigarette and walked into a bathroom. She later told officers she was pregnant.
Allen told officers he met Kovar downtown and she wanted to go to a homeless shelter for the night but they were full. Kovar allegedly suggested they go to the home and unsuccessfully attempted to break a front window to gain access. The two then went around back and broke a window to unlock the door, the charges say.
After gaining access to the home the pair washed their clothes and Kovar took a shower, and the two were napping when police arrived according to the complaint.
Kovar claimed that she had permission to stay at the house and admitted to using a rock to break in, the charges say.
Allen is scheduled for an omnibus hearing June 24. Kovar had been scheduled for an omnibus hearing, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
