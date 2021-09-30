An early childhood music school instructor is suspected of possessing child sexual abuse imagery on an online account associated with his school email address.
Andre Lamar Bronson, 25, of Anoka, is charged with one count of felony possession of pornographic work involving minors.
Bronson worked for Hopewell Music Cooperative North in Minneapolis for seven years, according to Bronson’s LinkedIn page. Bronson’s name is not listed on the Hopewell website, and Hopewell did not respond to ABC Newspaper’s question regarding his employment with the school.
The charges state Bronson worked as an early childhood teacher.
According to the criminal complaint, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children notified the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that suspected child sexual abuse imagery was uploaded to Discord, a messaging website.
The image was allegedly uploaded on July 23 by a user named “duuude33#3346,” which was associated with Bronson’s Hopewell email account.
A state BCA agent executed a search warrant on Discord to obtain any of the user’s additional activity on the site, charges say.
The search allegedly showed the user communicated with someone on July 20 regarding payment for videos and photographs. The user sent a picture of his credit card, which had Bronson’s name on it, according to the complaint.
Bronson also allegedly spoke to another user on July 23 about exchanging photos and videos. In that conversation, Bronson allegedly messaged “How young do your videos get?” and “Can I see the youngest you have?”
The July 23 conversation is also when Bronson reportedly uploaded the photo of suspected child sexual abuse imagery, charges say.
Bronson was arrested Sept. 20 at his home in Anoka. During a preliminary search of his phone, police allegedly found three instances of child sexual abuse imagery.
In a statement to police, Bronson reportedly said he talked to a 9-to-10-year-old girl on Discord and convinced her to send him a photo, according to the complaint.
Bronson’s first appearance in court was Sept. 22, in which his bail was set at $25,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.