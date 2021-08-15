siren police generic.jpg
File photo

A man allegedly threatened two men by aiming his crossbow at them in Spring Lake Park.

Matthew Michael Mills, 29, of Spring Lake Park, is charged with felony threats of violence.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to 82nd Avenue and Arthur Street on June 23 for an assault.

Two men told police they were in the neighborhood to tow a vehicle and, while doing so, Mills came out of his house and allegedly pointed a crossbow at them.

The men said they’d call the police, and Mills reportedly told them they should. Then he became more aggressive, charges say.

The victims abandoned the vehicle they were trying to tow and left out of fear for their safety.

Mills has misdemeanor domestic assault charges in another case, filed June 21. He was arrested on a warrant July 8.

His first appearance in court for the crossbow incident is scheduled for Aug. 23.

emilee.wentland@apgecm.com

Load comments