A man allegedly threatened two men by aiming his crossbow at them in Spring Lake Park.
Matthew Michael Mills, 29, of Spring Lake Park, is charged with felony threats of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to 82nd Avenue and Arthur Street on June 23 for an assault.
Two men told police they were in the neighborhood to tow a vehicle and, while doing so, Mills came out of his house and allegedly pointed a crossbow at them.
The men said they’d call the police, and Mills reportedly told them they should. Then he became more aggressive, charges say.
The victims abandoned the vehicle they were trying to tow and left out of fear for their safety.
Mills has misdemeanor domestic assault charges in another case, filed June 21. He was arrested on a warrant July 8.
His first appearance in court for the crossbow incident is scheduled for Aug. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.