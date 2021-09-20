A 29-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a knife after a traffic accident in Fridley.
Jessie Charles Bennett, of Minneapolis, is charged with felony second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the corner of 53rd Avenue and Central Avenue on a report from a victim in a tan truck of a property-damage accident Sept. 6 around 7:25 p.m.
Upon officers’ arrival, a woman told police the accident was her fault. She was a passenger in an orange car that Bennett was driving. She told police they were returning from Moore Lake and she “wouldn’t say drag racing, but pushing it a little bit over, having a good time,” according to the charges.
The woman told police Bennett got upset and brake checked the victim, who didn’t have enough time to stop and rear ended Bennett’s vehicle. The woman told Bennett to pull over and he exited the vehicle, but she told him to get back in, charges say.
The victim reportedly told police Bennett brake checked him without cause. Bennett allegedly exited his vehicle “all pissed off” with a knife with a 2- to 4-inch blade in his hand, according to the complaint. The victim said he was scared.
The female passenger in Bennett’s car told Bennett to leave. He came back later while police were still on scene and told law enforcement the victim intentionally rear ended his car, charges say.
He reportedly told law enforcement he approached the victim and demanded he get out of the car.
Bennett said he didn’t pull a weapon out or flee the scene. Police didn’t mention the victim’s report that Bennett had a knife, according to the complaint.
When officers tried to arrest Bennett, he allegedly wouldn’t put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed and wouldn’t enter the squad car voluntarily.
He was released on bail Sept. 8 with conditions. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 20.
