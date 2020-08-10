A 35-year-old St. Paul man is charged with assault in Andover after an altercation between a divorcing couple.
Sam Daniel Goodman faces one felony count of second-degree assault, one felony count of threats of violence and one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree criminal damage to property.
On July 28 just before 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to a home on 143rd Avenue Northwest in Andover, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers spoke with the homeowner, who stated he had planned a property exchange that night with his wife, because they are in the process of getting a divorce.
When the homeowner drove into his neighborhood, his wife reportedly chased his car on foot. She allegedly arrived in the neighborhood in a white car with two other men and entered the victim’s car when he parked in his driveway.
While the pair was having a verbal argument, Goodman allegedly smashed the back window of the victim’s car, causing more than $500 in damage.
When the victim saw Goodman nearby with a crowbar he grabbed his phone to call 911. Goodman allegedly raised the crowbar to strike the victim, but the victim put his phone on speaker and Goodman fled after hearing the 911 operator answer.
The victim’s wife and the two men left the area in a car, according to the complaint. An officer located the car at Prairie Knoll Park and observed a crowbar in the back seat.
The victim’s wife told officers she planned to pick up some belongings from the victim and brought two friends because the couple had a history of arguing and fighting, according to the complaint. She said she was in the victim’s car arguing when one of the men smashed his window. She told police the man, whom she did not know before that night, then tried to protect her from the victim.
The driver of the car told police he brought Goodman in case things went wrong. He also said Goodman smashed the back window and took a couple of steps toward the victim, according to the complaint.
Goodman is scheduled to appear in court for an omnibus hearing Sept. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.