A 26-year-old Stillwater man is charged with assault after crashing a car into a police vehicle in Fridley.
Nathan John Boswell faces one felony count of second-degree assault, one felony count of threats of violence, one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, one felony count of vehicle theft, one gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of failing to give information after a traffic collision.
Just before 3 p.m., Aug. 24, police responded to reports of a suspicious man loading property from a residence in the 6500 block of Anoka Street in Fridley into his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. The caller reported the man’s license plate, which was later identified as a stolen license plate.
Upon arrival an officer saw a man, later identified as Boswell, loading a window air condition into the back of his vehicle, according to the complaint. The officer told Boswell to stop, but he reportedly entered his vehicle and drove away.
The officer followed the vehicle from a distance as Boswell drove at a high rate of speed, running two stop signs before colliding with a vehicle in the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and Central Avenue NE, according to the charges.
Boswell allegedly fled the crash on foot toward Gary’s Automotive, which had a gated parking lot nearby. He was reportedly carrying a large knife.
An employee of Gary’s Automotive shut the gate in an attempt to stop Boswell, who entered an employee’s vehicle, the charges say. The officer parked his vehicle in front of the parking lot entry before Boswell allegedly rammed the gate and crashed into the squad car.
After exiting his vehicle, the officer drew his firearm and pointed it at Boswell, demanding he show his hands, but Boswell fled through the parking lot and jumped a fence, according to the complaint.
The officer stopped Boswell using an electric stun gun and arrested him, according to the complaint. Boswell was given medical assistance at a hospital before being booked into the jail.
Boswell is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 16 for an omnibus hearing.
