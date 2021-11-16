A 19-year-old man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at her mother’s Columbia Heights residence in late October.
Jose Fernando Dominguez-Galarza, of New Brighton, is charged with felony kidnapping.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s mother called police to report a possible kidnapping Oct. 28 around 11:30 a.m.
The victim went outside to talk to Dominguez-Galarza, and asked her mother to check on her in 20 minutes, according to the complaint. Her mother went outside and allegedly found the victim’s phone broken on the street.
Concerned, she called police.
While the victim’s mother spoke to law enforcement, she received a call from Dominguez-Galarza’s phone number. Upon answering, the mother heard the victim say “He took me far away,” before the phone call ended, charges say.
Police found the victim and Dominguez-Galarza in a park in Rockford around 5:30 p.m. by tracing the cellphone’s signal, according to the complaint.
The victim told police Dominguez-Galarza wouldn’t allow her to leave the car. He allegedly pulled her hair many times, called her names and belittled her while they were driving around, charges say.
The victim said she didn’t fight back because Dominguez-Galarza got more aggressive when she did.
While at the park, the victim said Dominguez-Galarza reportedly urinated into a cup and tried to throw the cup at her, but she managed to knock the cup into some dirt. Dominguez-Galarza allegedly smeared the mud made from the mixture onto the victim’s face.
In a statement to police, Dominguez-Galarza allegedly admitted to breaking the victim’s phone, pulling her hair, bringing her somewhere she didn’t want to go and throwing his urine on her. He also said the victim asked him many times to go home and he didn’t allow it, according to the complaint.
Dominguez-Galarza was released on bail Nov. 1. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.