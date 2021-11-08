A man was kidnapped and assaulted in early October in Coon Rapids after being accused of stealing drugs, according to recently filed charges.
Mya Jeanette Smith, 36, of Coon Rapids, and Anthony Leandre Winston, 35, no permanent address, are charged in the incident. Smith is faces one count of felony second-degree assault, and Winston faces one count of felony kidnapping and one count of felony second-degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim was assisting Smith with moving out of an apartment in Coon Rapids Oct. 4. That evening, the victim went to a hotel on University Avenue in Coon Rapids, when he saw Smith’s vehicle pull into the parking lot.
The victim saw Smith and two men — one of whom was later identified in a lineup as Winston — in the car, charges say. The victim told police the two men pointed guns at him and accused him of stealing drugs from them.
The two allegedly told the victim they would kill him if he didn’t confess the location of the drugs. They forced him into the vehicle and hit the victim with their guns, according to the complaint.
The victim reportedly managed to roll down a window and fall out of the vehicle.
The two men allegedly got out of the car and continued hitting the victim with their handguns.
Neighbors came outside and called police when they heard the victim yelling for help.
The victim had injuries on his head, face, chest and knees, charges say.
When the victim identified Winston in a photo lineup, Winston said Smith had nothing to do with the kidnapping, but she handed him a gun when he asked her for it, charges say.
The victim said a relative of Winston came to his house the following day, stating they found the drugs and knew he didn’t steal anything. He reportedly asked the victim not to report anything, according to the complaint.
A warrant was issued for Winston’s arrest Oct. 15.
Smith’s bail was set at $3,000 with conditions. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.
