A 38-year-old man allegedly said he was planning to leave his wife for a 14-year-old girl he allegedly kidnapped and held in a Ham Lake residence.
Lee Alley, of Mora, is charged with one count of felony kidnapping after he allegedly kidnapped a girl from school in Benson and brought her to Ham Lake April 13.
According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old girl was missing from school in Benson April 13. She was reportedly seen leaving school around 4 p.m. in a black Audi SUV.
On April 14 a search warrant was executed for Alley’s house in Mora, according to the complaint. Alley’s wife allegedly told police he was gone all day April 13. Alley allegedly came home the morning of April 14, switched the black Audi SUV out for a Lexus SUV and left.
On April 15 police stopped and arrested Alley on Highway 65 in Ham Lake.
Police say Alley admitted to taking the child from school but wouldn’t tell police where she was. He wanted a deal so he wouldn’t spend the rest of his life in prison, according to the complaint.
While trying to find the girl, the FBI learned that Alley’s cellphone was used at a residence on Ivy Lane Northeast in Ham Lake. Police executed a search warrant at that address and located the child, according to the complaint.
The girl told a female detective Alley picked her up in Benson and took her to the Ham Lake residence to hide her, because he knew police would search for her, according to the complaint.
She admitted to being in a relationship with Alley and said he told the homeowner she was 20 years old, according to the complaint.
The homeowner confirmed the girl’s story, telling police that Alley asked if the girl could stay at the residence for a while. The homeowner also told police that Alley said he was leaving his wife for the girl and they needed a few days to figure out where they would live, according to the complaint.
The homeowner confirmed Alley and the girl spent time in the bedroom alone while he was at the residence.
The Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force in November 2020 followed up on a report regarding the girl being trafficked and sexually assaulted by Alley, according to the complaint.
Sherburne County Child Protection was granted custody of the child through an open child protection proceeding last year. The girl was put into a sex trafficking program in Benson.
Alley was arrested April 15, and released April 20. His bail was set at $200,000 with conditions, or $500,000 without.
