A 35-year-old man is accused of shooting another man at a Halloween party Oct. 30 in Spring Lake Park.
Tenzin Chokphel, of Spring Lake Park, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality and failure to render aid to a shooting victim, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement arrived at a home in the 600 block of Rosedale Road Northeast in Spring Lake Park on Oct. 30 at 1:01 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
A victim, who was shot in the head, allegedly told police Chokphel shot him. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was determined to be in stable condition after sustaining a 5-centimeter gash in his skull.
The victim told police he and Chokphel were arguing at a Halloween party at the victim’s residence that evening, charges say.
At one point, the victim allegedly took Chokphel to the ground and asked if they were going to be OK, because he didn’t want to fight at the party. Chokphel responded, “Yeah, we’re good,”
Chokphel allegedly punched the victim in the face and ran to the front yard where his truck was parked. The victim then saw Chokphel with a gun, according to the complaint.
The victim told police he didn’t want to run away out of fear he’d be shot, so he tried to pull Chokphel down to the ground in a bear hug. Then he said he heard a gunshot and felt blood running down his head, according to the complaint.
Chokphel was arrested a few blocks down the street, where he was found riding in a vehicle with his wife.
His wife told police her son alerted her that Chokphel and the victim were fighting in the backyard.
She allegedly saw the victim holding her husband in a headlock before they separated themselves. She then saw Chokphel run to his truck and grab a gun from the glove box, charges say.
She told police Chokphel held the gun to his side and fired it and that he wasn’t aiming the gun at the victim.
Then Chokphel allegedly threw the gun under his truck and ran away. His wife told police she put the gun in her vehicle and picked up her husband at their home, according to the complaint.
Chokphel told police his holstered firearm broke free during the fight and fell on the ground, where it discharged, charges say.
Chokphel’s bail was set at $5,000 with conditions. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 22.
