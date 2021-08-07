A Fridley man reportedly used a gun to hit a man in a road rage incident in Blaine in late July.
Jonathan Gerald Motyl, 40, is charged with second-degree assault in the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to an assault report at 109th Avenue Northeast and University Avenue Northeast in Blaine around 9:43 p.m. July 21. The caller reported a man had hit him with a handgun.
Motyl was identified as the owner of the car, based on the license plate number given by the caller.
The victim reportedly told police he was driving on 109th Avenue Northeast in a spot where the speed limit decreases and a driver started following him closely and driving poorly.
The driver pulled over to let Motyl pass, but Motyl allegedly hit the rear passenger side of the victim’s vehicle. Motyl reportedly did not stop after hitting the vehicle.
The victim tried to get Motyl to pull over. He and Motyl stopped and got out of their vehicles, where the victim noticed signs that Motyl may be impaired, charges say.
Motyl allegedly ran at the victim and hit him in the head with a gun. Both men got back into their vehicles, and Motyl drove away, according to the complaint.
The victim’s girlfriend was also in the vehicle, and she identified Motyl in a photo lineup, according to the complaint.
Motyl was picked up on a warrant July 26. His bail was set at $1,000 with conditions. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 26.
